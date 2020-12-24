COVID-19 positivity rate below 1 pc, says Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that the COVID-19 outbreak seems to be mellow in the capital with less than 1 per cent positivity rate on Wednesday. Briefing the media, Jain said, "There were 871 positive cases in Delhi yesterday and the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent which means it was less than 1 per cent. For the last three days, less than 1,000 cases have surfaced per day. The infection rate has remained below 2 per cent for a few days. The situation seems to be mellow for now."

He further stated that the decision on releasing the reserved ICU beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients is yet to be taken. It will be done only after a meeting today. On the issue of resuming the studies of MBBS students who are currently serving on COVID-19 duties, he clarified that the decision would be taken only after a review meeting.

When asked about the passengers arriving from the UK who allegedly went missing from the Delhi Airport after tested positive, Jain said, "I believe they should not move to other places. I will talk to the Airports Authority of India regarding the matter." (ANI)