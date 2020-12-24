Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:07 p.m.

Passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa and the Middle-East will not be subjected to RT-PCR test for coronavirus immediately upon arrival, the Maharashtra government said. 4:09 p.m.

15 new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,156. 4:06 p.m.

Eleven passengers among those who arrived in Goa from the UK after December 9 have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, amid concerns over detection of a new coronavirus variant. 2:55 p.m.

COVID-19: Cricket Australia declares Melbourne as standby venue for Sydney Test. 1:59 p.m.

Athletes, coaches going for Japan Olympics should be in priority group for COVID-19 vaccine: panel. 1:53 p.m.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and give COVID-19 vaccine to priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. 1:38 p.m.

Odisha reports 263 new COVID-19 cases, four fresh fatalities. 1:33 p.m.

The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court that an expert committee has recommended reducing, from 80 per cent to 60 per cent, the number of ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the national capital. 12:52 p.m.

India's COVID-19 active cases now comprise only 2.8 per cent of total caseload. 12:32 p.m.

SpiceJet ties up with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo for storage, delivery of COVID-19 vaccine. 12:13 p.m.

Mini antibodies against COVID-19 isolated from llama may prevent infection. 12:03 p.m. 40 new COVID-19 infections in Puducherry, no fresh fatality.

11:20 Maharashtra: 427 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, tally crosses 2.40 lakh. 11:15 a.m.

Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the caseload in the northeastern state to 16,669, a health department official said. 11:06 a.m.

Efforts on to locate 602 people who came to Goa from UK, UAE. 9:58 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,83,849 while 96,93,173 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry. 9:55 a.m.

Single day rise of 24,712 COVID-19 cases, 312 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 1,01,23,778, death toll to 1,46,756: Government. 9:39 a.m.

3 new COVID-19 cases push Andaman and Nicobar Islands tally to 4,896. 9:12 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,13,609 as 202 more people tested positive for the Infection. 1:12 a.m.

A 34-year-old United Kingdom returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha..