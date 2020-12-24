Left Menu
South Africa reports 14K new cases in single day

South Africas health minister says the country has seen more than 14,000 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the past day, with a positivity rate of 26 per cent, as overall cases edge toward 1 million.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:34 IST
South Africa's health minister says the country has seen more than 14,000 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the past day, with a positivity rate of 26 per cent, as overall cases edge toward 1 million. Heath Minister Zwelini Mkhize says the “alarming rate of spread” of infections is much faster than during the first wave in midyear. His daily report doesnt say how many of the new infections are attributed to the new variant of the virus in South Africa.

The country has more than 950,000 confirmed cases, including more than 25,000 deaths. More than 400 people have died in the past day. Mkhize says COVID-19 is “unrelenting” and urges South Africans to not be complacent as they enter the holiday season, and he warns that the government will have to review restrictions meant to limit the spread of the virus and “consider further measures.” More than a quarter of the country's infections are in Gauteng province, home of commercial hub Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

