Left Menu
Development News Edition

First 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine arrive in Argentina to fight COVID-19

Argentina has also approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Russia's Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, the country's sovereign wealth fund, issued a statement heralding the Christmas Eve arrival of the vaccine in Argentina, saying it had 91.4% efficacy, based on recent trials.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:48 IST
First 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine arrive in Argentina to fight COVID-19

Some 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Argentina on Thursday morning, following its approval by the government for emergency use. On a special flight of carrier Aerolineas Argentinas from Moscow, the vaccine arrived at Ezeiza international airport, in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, according to Reuters witnesses and images shown on local television.

Argentine officials said they expect to start administering the vaccine in the days ahead. So far 42,314 people in the country have died of COVID-19, according to official data. On Wednesday Argentina became the third country to approve the Sputnik V vaccine, after Russia and Belarus. Argentina has also approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Russia's Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, the country's sovereign wealth fund, issued a statement heralding the Christmas Eve arrival of the vaccine in Argentina, saying it had 91.4% efficacy, based on recent trials. Against severe coronavirus cases, the vaccine had 100% efficacy, it said. "There were 20 severe cases of coronavirus infection among confirmed cases in the placebo group and no severe cases in the vaccine group," it said.

The cost of one dose is less than $10 for international markets, according to the statement. Some Western scientists have raised concerns about the speed at which Russia has worked, giving the regulatory go-ahead for its vaccines and launching large-scale vaccinations before full trials to test Sputnik V's safety and efficacy have been completed. Russia says the criticism is unfounded.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Britain and the European Union agree a trade deal

Britain and the European Union struck a trade deal on Thursday, agreeing the terms just days before the end of the Brexit transition period. It averts a chaotic finale to four-and-half-years of fraught negotiations but the United Kingdom is...

How to Train Your Dragon 4: ‘Bittersweet way to say goodbye’ – DeBlois

DreamWorks Animations How to Train Your Dragon movies were definitely wonderful for children and other age groups. All the installments gathered huge fan base across the world and made history in terms of box office records. Now fans are de...

"The deal is done": EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. The deal means it has sw...

Coronavirus aid at risk as U.S. lawmakers block Trump's changes

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to alter a 2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending package, rejecting President Donald Trumps demand for extensive changes and leaving benefits for millions of Americans at risk. Demo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020