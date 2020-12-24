Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico was the first country in Latin America to get the vaccine, though others were close behind.Chile said it was receiving 10,000 doses on Thursday and Argentina, which has run into problems obtaining the Pfizer vaccine, received a flight carrying 300,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, though it cannot yet be given to people older than 60 due to a lack of testing data.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:59 IST
Mexico starts giving first shots of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

An intensive care nurse in Mexico City Thursday became the first person in Latin America to receive an approved coronavirus vaccine. Mexico began administering the first 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in a broadcast ceremony in which Maria Irene Ramirez, 59, got the first shot, under the watchful eyes of military personnel who escorted the vaccine shipment.

“This is the best present I could have received in 2020,” said Ramirez. ”The truth is we are afraid, but we have to keep going because someone has to be in the front line of this battle.'' Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell waxed poetic, saying, “Today the stage of the epidemic and its treatment changes, to a ray of hope.” Zoé Robledo, director of Mexico's social security system, called it “an forgettable Christmas. We are sure this is going to be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.” Other medical personnel also began getting the shots in the cities of Toluca and Queretaro. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico was the first country in Latin America to get the vaccine, though others were close behind.

Chile said it was receiving 10,000 doses on Thursday and Argentina, which has run into problems obtaining the Pfizer vaccine, received a flight carrying 300,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, though it cannot yet be given to people older than 60 due to a lack of testing data. While Mexico got only 3,000 doses arrived in the first shipment Wednesday, Ebrard said about 53,000 more doses would arrive by Tuesday, about 1.4 million doses in January and a total of about 11.75 million by mid-year.

Ebrard said two vaccines are currently undergoing Phase 3 studies in Mexico and another three are awaiting approval to start. Other countries around the region are engaged in testing several vaccines, in studies that involve tens of thousands of volunteers across the region.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spend at least 20 days in a month in districts to strengthen party: Priyanka to UP Cong office brearers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked party office bearers in Uttar Pradesh to spend at least 20 days in a month in districts assigned to them to strengthen the organisationPriyanka Gandhi addressed the state ex...

Iraqi kid with heart failure gets new lease of life in Gurugram hospital

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated...

Germany can decide quickly whether to back Brexit deal - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she expects that Germany will be able to decide quickly whether to back the Brexit trade deal struck between Britain and the European Union on Thursday. The federal government will now closely exami...

BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chairman of selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Thursday named former pacer Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the national mens selection committee panel. The BCCI in a release stated that Cricket Advisory Committee CAC comprising Madan La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020