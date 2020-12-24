Left Menu
Iraqi kid with heart failure gets new lease of life in Gurugram hospital

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated procedure.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a rare heart condition that caused him shortness of breath for several months, Ibrahim Ismael Hussein, an 11-year-old Iraqi boy has been given a new lease of life after a pacemaker was placed in his chest after a complicated procedure. Ibrahim's case was rare as his condition, Dilated cardiomyopathy, is generally observed in adults.

He is a small child with a low body weight of 30 kg and also had complete heart failure with an enlarged heart, double the size of a normal heart. After complaints of shortness of breath and breathlessness, Ibrahim was brought to a hospital in Gurugram. "There is a significant leak across the main valve. Due to the leak, the blood which goes in one direction returns back in the reverse direction that ideally should not happen. When such complications happen in adults, angiography is done and a plan for a pacemaker called CRT (Cardiac Resynchronization Treatment). There was an enormous risk in placing a pacemaker in such a young and underweight kid," said Dr. DK Jhamb, Director and HOD Cardiology at Paras Hospitals, where Ibrahim was treated.

He further said that an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) was implanted. It not only cured the dangerously fast heart rhythms but also provided treatment by constantly monitoring the heart rhythm. The pacemaker was implanted in the child's chest with general anesthesia and incubation. "We have got a good end result as the patient responded well to the given treatment. The patient has been discharged in stable condition," Dr Jhamb added. (ANI)

