France recorded 21,634 new COVID-19 cases and 292 more deaths in last 24 hours

France recorded 21,634 new COVID-19 cases and 292 more deaths in last 24 hoursReuters | Paris | Updated: 25-12-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 23:32 IST
France recorded a further 21,634 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 292 more deaths in hospitals from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry.
France now has a total of 2,527,509 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while the total number of French deaths stands at 62,268. France currently has the seventh-biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.
