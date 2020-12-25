Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to decide on tougher distancing as COVID-19 count hits another high

Level 3 restrictions would essentially mean a lockdown of Asia's fourth-largest economy, closing another 1.2 million businesses and allowing only essential workers into offices. Health authorities blamed an outbreak at a Seoul prison for the fresh high daily tally but said they will gather on Sunday to decide whether distancing needs to be tightened to Level 3.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 12:17 IST
S.Korea to decide on tougher distancing as COVID-19 count hits another high
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,241 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Thursday, the highest daily count recorded. Image Credit: ANI

South Korea plans to discuss whether it needs to further tighten distancing rules this weekend as the current curbs failed to reverse a resurgence in outbreaks, with the daily coronavirus count hitting another high on Friday, officials said. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,241 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Thursday, the highest daily count recorded.

Daily numbers have been hovering at record levels over the past few weeks, around 1,000, but the government resisted calls for imposing the toughest Level 3 at least for the greater Seoul area due to economic concerns, calling it a last resort. Level 3 restrictions would essentially mean a lockdown of Asia's fourth-largest economy, closing another 1.2 million businesses and allowing only essential workers into offices.

Health authorities blamed an outbreak at a Seoul prison for the fresh high daily tally but said they will gather on Sunday to decide whether distancing needs to be tightened to Level 3. "The weekly average had exceeded 1,000 but we still see it is more likely to be a temporary phenomenon," Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.

"But how it would affect our decision on Level 3 ... we will hold a meeting on Sunday and release the outcome." The streets around major cathedrals and churches which would otherwise be filled with cars and worshippers were empty, local television footage showed, as they held Christmas services online in line with a gathering ban.

Some new restrictions were taken this week including a ban on gatherings of more than four people, and a suspension of ski resorts and tourist spots, aimed at stopping the spread during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun urged anti-virus measures to be strictly implemented especially at military and correction facilities.

At a prison in eastern Seoul, 478 inmates and 20 workers have tested positive so far, including 288 newly confirmed on Thursday. While a majority of the public are cooperative, many still flout distancing rules, Chung said, referring to some restaurants and bars defying a ban to take guests after 9 p.m. with their doors locked and lights turned off.

More than 118,000 tests were conducted nationwide on Thursday, Yoon said, as authorities have been ramping up testing since last week to better track cases from an unknown origin and people who were infected but not displaying symptoms. South Korea had early success in quickly controlling outbreaks with aggressive testing and contact tracing, but that success led to over-confidence that left the government scrambling to contain the third wave, critics say.

Total infections stand at 54,770, with 773 deaths, KDCA data showed.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police rescue girl forced into prostitution in UP's Ballia

Police rescued a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced into prostitution by a relative, in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, and arrested the accused. The girl is a native of Bihar.A police team raided a house in Rajendra Nagar localit...

ISL organisers initiate measures for referee development

The Indian Super League has organised an open communication forum between teams head coaches, representatives of All India Football Federation and its referees to discuss a number of aspects related to officiating of games and communication...

The virus that shut down the world: The yawning gulf between rich and poor

Inequalities exposed UNICEFNahomTesfayeStreet vendors sell vegetables at a market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.Over the past 12 months, COVID-19 has deepened those inequalities, a view highlighted in February, by the UNs labour-focused agency,...

Govt willing to engage with even those ideologically against us; but talks must be based on issues, facts and logic: PM on farmers' stir.

Govt willing to engage with even those ideologically against us but talks must be based on issues, facts and logic PM on farmers stir....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020