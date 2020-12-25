Left Menu
COVID-19: Goa CM asks UK returnees to stay isolated after test

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has asked the people, who have arrived in the state from the UK in the wake of a mutated coronavirus strain found in that country, to remain isolated for some period even if they test negative for COVID-19.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-12-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 13:29 IST
''Those who have arrived from the UK recently should get themselves tested. Even if they test negative in the RT- PCR test, they should remain in isolation and get themselves tested again,'' Sawant told reporters on Thursday night. Image Credit: Twitter (@DrPramodSawant2)

''Those who have arrived from the UK recently should get themselves tested. Even if they test negative in the RT- PCR test, they should remain in isolation and get themselves tested again,'' Sawant told reporters on Thursday night. The samples of the people who have arrived from the UK have been sent for further testing at the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune to check the possibility of the new strain, he said.

The Goa government had on Thursday said that the testing of 979 people, who had arrived in the state from the UK after December 9, was going on. The new strain of coronavirus found in Britain is reported to be spreading rapidly and is said to be highly infectious.

