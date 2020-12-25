Chandigarh records 36 new COVID-19 cases; tally 19,345

Chandigarh recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 19,345, a medical bulletin issued here said. There are 345 active cases currently, it said.

No death was reported on Friday. The death toll stands at 314. A total of 52 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 18,686, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,74,395 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,54,176 have tested negative while reports of 97 samples are awaited, as per bulletin.