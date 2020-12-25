Chandigarh records 36 new COVID-19 cases; tally 19,345

Left Menu
Chandigarh recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 19,345, a medical bulletin issued here said. There are 345 active cases currently, it said.No death was reported on Friday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-12-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 21:23 IST
Chandigarh recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection count to 19,345, a medical bulletin issued here said. There are 345 active cases currently, it said.

No death was reported on Friday. The death toll stands at 314. A total of 52 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 18,686, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,74,395 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,54,176 have tested negative while reports of 97 samples are awaited, as per bulletin. PTI CHS VSD TDS TDS.

