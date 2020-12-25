TN reports 1,027 fresh COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2020 22:56 IST
Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 1,027 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,12,142 while the death toll mounted to 12,048 with 12 more fatalities. Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 289, nearby Chengalpattu andKancheepuram 74 and 38 respectively and the remainder was scatteredacross Tamil Nadu, a health department bulletin said.

Barring one person, all the other 11 deceased had co- morbidities. Four ofthose who died were in their fifties and the others were between 64 and 85 years of age.

The tally of 8.12 lakh plus cases includes the state capital's 2,23,799 and the 12,048 fatalities covers Chennai's 3,984. The active cases dipped to 9,129 with 1,103 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and cumulatively, 7,90,965 people have got cured.

As many as 65,510 samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,37,95,803 specimens have been examined till date in the 235 COVID-19 labs of the state..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

