Left Menu
Development News Edition

4-year-old Odisha girl tests COVID-positive after returning from UK

A four-year-old girl, who had returned from the United Kingdom along with her parents, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Bhubaneswar, an official said. Earlier, a 34-year-old man who returned from the UK had tested positive for COVID-19.His sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation if he has the new strain of the virus that spreads faster.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-12-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 23:54 IST
4-year-old Odisha girl tests COVID-positive after returning from UK
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A four-year-old girl, who had returned from the United Kingdom along with her parents, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Bhubaneswar, an official said. The girl and her parents had returned to Bhubaneswar on December 20. However, the parents tested negative for COVID-19, said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner Suvendu Sahu.

The couple will again undergo the COVID-19 test on Saturday in order to further confirm their status. All the family members are in institutional quarantine as per the guideline, he said. Earlier, a 34-year-old man who returned from the UK had tested positive for COVID-19.

His sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation if he has the new strain of the virus that spreads faster. Ganjam district collector VA Kulange said that at least three persons have returned to Berhampur from the UK recently.

''One of the three returnees has been traced and is in home quarantine. We have also conducted the RT-PCR test twice and the results were found negative. Contact tracing for the other two is underway,'' he said.

TRENDING

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

Optiemus Infracom setting up new factory for mobile manufacturing in Noida

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Militant killed, 2 security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

An unidentified militant was killed while two soldiers were injured during an encounter between between security forces and ultras in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search...

Park, public complex in north Delhi named after former PM Vajpayee: Civic body

A park and a public complex were named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday, the areas civic body said. A statue of the late veteran BJP leader was also installed at the complex...

Turkey to require negative COVID-19 test result for travel

Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative COVID-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted a statement Friday saying travellers would n...

Guwahati, Dec 25 (PTI) Assam reported 61 new COVID-19

positive cases on Friday, the lowest since May 23, with the total cases so far rising to 2,15,836 ande no deaths were reported, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The 61 new cases were detected out of 11,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020