4-year-old Odisha girl tests COVID-positive after returning from UK

A four-year-old girl, who had returned from the United Kingdom along with her parents, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Bhubaneswar, an official said. The girl and her parents had returned to Bhubaneswar on December 20. However, the parents tested negative for COVID-19, said Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner Suvendu Sahu.

The couple will again undergo the COVID-19 test on Saturday in order to further confirm their status. All the family members are in institutional quarantine as per the guideline, he said. Earlier, a 34-year-old man who returned from the UK had tested positive for COVID-19.

His sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation if he has the new strain of the virus that spreads faster. Ganjam district collector VA Kulange said that at least three persons have returned to Berhampur from the UK recently.

''One of the three returnees has been traced and is in home quarantine. We have also conducted the RT-PCR test twice and the results were found negative. Contact tracing for the other two is underway,'' he said.