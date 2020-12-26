Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier; Brazil coronavirus death toll hits 190,000 and more

Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and "the virus of radical individualism". The state of New South Wales recorded nine new coronavirus cases, eight of them directly linked to the northern beaches outbreak, which now stands at 116 confirmed cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 10:29 IST
Health News Roundup: China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier; Brazil coronavirus death toll hits 190,000 and more
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and "the virus of radical individualism". In a sign of the times, Francis delivered his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message virtually from a lectern inside the Vatican instead of from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica before tens of thousands.

China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

Mainland China recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 25, up from 14 cases the previous day, the country's health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 12 of the new cases were imported. Of the eight locally transmitted cases, six came from the northeastern province of Liaoning and two from the capital Beijing.

Brazil coronavirus death toll hits 190,000

Brazil registered 22,967 additional cases of the new coronavirus and 482 related deaths in the prior 24 hours, according to data from the country's Health Ministry on Friday The South American country has now registered 7,448,560 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 190,488 deaths from COVID-19.

Sydney residents discouraged from Boxing Day shopping, some suburbs to re-enter lockdown

Sydney residents were urged not to head to the shops for Boxing Day bargains, while those in some northern beach suburbs prepared to re-enter a strict lockdown for three days from Sunday as the city seeks to stamp out a coronavirus outbreak. The state of New South Wales recorded nine new coronavirus cases, eight of them directly linked to the northern beaches outbreak, which now stands at 116 confirmed cases. Lockdown measures for some suburbs were first imposed on Dec. 19 but were eased slightly for the Christmas break.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

8 UK returnees to Kerala test positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 PTI Eight people who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis. Health Minister...

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring their families together to celebrate Christmas

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought their families together for celebrating Christmas this year. The Bhatt and Kapoor families were seen enjoying the festival together on Friday evening.The Christmas dinner was hosted by A...

Farm Laws implemented in MP, no confusion over it: Shivraj Singh

The three central farm laws have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh and there is no confusion over it, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. Centres three farm Laws have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh, and theres no con...

UN chief condemns attacks against peacekeepers in the Central African Republic

The attacks on peacekeepers from the UN mission in the country known by its French acronym MINUSCA and national security forces took pace in Dkoa, Kmo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture. In a statement issued by his spokesperson, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020