Haryana on Saturday reported seven more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,865, even as 392 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,60,545. The number of active cases in the state stood at 4,535, while the recovery rate was 97.16 per cent.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 19:55 IST
Haryana reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 392 fresh cases

Haryana on Saturday reported seven more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,865, even as 392 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,60,545. According to the state health department's daily bulletin, two fatalities were reported from Bhiwani, while one death each was recorded in Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Gurgaon and Faridabad districts.

Gurgaon recorded 99 new cases and Faridabad 41. The number of active cases in the state stood at 4,535, while the recovery rate was 97.16 per cent. PTI SUN VSD DPB

