Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad records 185 new cases of COVID-19; 192 recoveries

The bed occupancy rate in COVID-19 designated hospitals has fallen further to below 20 per cent, with 698 out of 3,552 beds in private hospitals being occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.Meanwhile, the civic body has also begun the process of registration for the COVID-19 vaccine on its official website.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 21:02 IST
Ahmedabad records 185 new cases of COVID-19; 192 recoveries

As many as 185 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 192 recovered from the infection in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Saturday, an official from the state health department said. With this, the count of infections in the district has risen to 56,788 and the number of recoveries has reached 51,598, the official said.

Moreover, four deaths during the day have taken the district's toll to 2,233, he said. Ahmedabad city recorded 178 new cases and 184 recoveries, while rural Ahmedabad recorded seven new cases and eight recoveries, the official said.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city's western zone has 431 active cases, followed by 399 in the northwest zone, and 387 in the southwest zone. The bed occupancy rate in COVID-19 designated hospitals has fallen further to below 20 per cent, with 698 out of 3,552 beds in private hospitals being occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also begun the process of registration for the COVID-19 vaccine on its official website. Health workers are already undertaking door-to-door surveys to register beneficiaries for vaccination and people can also approach urban health centres for the same, the civic body said.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...

UK records 210 more COVID-19 deaths, cases rise to 34,693

The United Kingdom recorded 210 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, down from 570 the day before, while cases rose 1,968 to 34,693, the government said, citing partial data. The latest R number is estimated at 1.1 to 1.3, the government said.The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020