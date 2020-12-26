Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal reports 1,253 new COVID-19 cases, 33 fresh fatalities

Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by North 24 Parganas eight, it said, adding 31 fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.The state now 14,108 active coronavirus cases, the bulletin said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:25 IST
Bengal reports 1,253 new COVID-19 cases, 33 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,46,008 on Saturday as 1,253 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Thirty-three more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,569, it said.

As many as 1,861 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 5,22,331, the bulletin said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 95.66 per cent, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 270, followed by Kolkata (262), the bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by North 24 Parganas (eight), it said, adding 31 fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The state now 14,108 active coronavirus cases, the bulletin said. West Bengal so far has tested over 69.27 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 30,641 in the last 24 hours.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA, Sant Kabir Nagar CMO booked for cheating on court orders: Police

BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel from Menhdawa assembly segment in the neighbouring Sant Kabir Nagar district was on Saturday booked on charges of cheating and forgery on orders of a court for lawmakers, police said on Saturday. The criminal cas...

TDP, Congress allege Rs 6,500 cr scam in Andhra housing scheme

A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched his flagship housing programme for poor, the opposition parties on Saturday accused the state government of misappropriating Rs 6,500 crore under the scheme. Terming it ...

Uttarakhand CM sanctions funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices, road reconstruction in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday sanctioned funds for setting up Wi-Fi in government offices and reconstruction of roads in the state.To boost the e-office project in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Raw...

Virtual courts are here to stay: Justice Patel

Virtual courts are going to stay and there is a need to develop a specialized software so that online hearings can be conducted securely, Justice Gautam Patel of the Bombay High Court said on Saturday. Courts in Maharashtra switched to virt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020