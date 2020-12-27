Left Menu
Development News Edition

German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

German pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to remind people about the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Europe.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:08 IST
German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@hadisirika)

German pilot Samy Kramer has traced a giant syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to remind people about the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Europe. The 20-year-old pilot mapped out the route he would need to take on a GPS device before taking to the skies near Lake Constance in southern Germany. The syringe-shaped route showed up on internet site flightradar24.

"There are still relatively many people opposing the vaccination and my action may be a reminder for them to think about the topic, to get things moving", Kramer told Reuters TV on Sunday, adding that his flight should not be understood as a direct call to be inoculated. "Perhaps it was also a bit of a sign of joy, because the aviation industry has been hit pretty hard by the pandemic", Kramer said.

Germany officially kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday. The federal government is planning to distribute more than 1.3 million vaccine doses to local health authorities by the end of this year and about 700,000 per week from January.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahane has done a great job to pick up pieces from Adelaide debacle: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels Ajinkya Rahane has done a great job for India to pick up the pieces from the Adelaide debacle with a captains knock on the second day of the Boxing Day Test here on Sunday. Rahane, who was praise...

People News Roundup: Celtics legend KC Jones dead and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He ...

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Central African Republic votes under threat of violenceCentral African Republic on Sunday voted in presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of violence as the govern...

I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are: Delhi CM.

I challenge any Union minister to debate with farmers on agri laws, it will be clear how beneficial or harmful the laws are Delhi CM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020