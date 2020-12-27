COVID: 843 new cases, six more deaths in Rajasthan
The fresh cases were recorded in Jaipur 130, Alwar 83, Kota 76 and Udaipur 67, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 19:54 IST
Rajasthan reported 843 fresh COVID-19 cases and six more fatalities due to the disease on Sunday, a Health Department bulletin said. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 3,05,360, of which 11,157 people are undergoing treatment
The state's death toll has reached 2,670, while 2,91,533 people have been discharged so far
In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 497 till now, followed by 285 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 165 in Bikaner, 164 in Kota, 119 in Bharatpur, and 109 each in Udaipur and Pali. The fresh cases were recorded in Jaipur (130), Alwar (83), Kota (76) and Udaipur (67), besides cases reported in other districts of the state.