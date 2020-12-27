Left Menu
63 fresh COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, no new death reported

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 63 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 19,486, according to a medical bulletin. No death was reported due to the disease on Sunday and the death toll stands at 315.The city has 361 active COVID-19 cases, as per the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 20:48 IST
Chandigarh on Sunday reported 63 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 19,486, according to a medical bulletin. No death was reported due to the disease on Sunday and the death toll stands at 315.

The city has 361 active COVID-19 cases, as per the bulletin. Fifty-six more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 18,810, it said.

A total of 1,76,337 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,55,970 tested negative while reports of 86 samples were awaited, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD DPB.

