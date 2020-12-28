Left Menu
Mexico records 6,217 new coronavirus cases, 400 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-12-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 07:51 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 6,217 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 400 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,383,434 cases and 122,426 deaths.

Mexican officials carried out the second day of COVID-19 inoculations on Sunday with vaccines from Pfizer, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico's agreement with the drug company would provide enough vaccines for about 700,000 to 750,000 people by March.

He added that he hoped to have vaccines from China's CanSino Biologics by January. The company was slated to submit its vaccine for review by Mexican health regulator Cofepris last week.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

