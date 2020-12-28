Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:11 IST
MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 205 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,533 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 205 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest figure after several months, taking the tally to over 2.85 lakhwhile two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,533, the state government said on Monday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 33 new coronavirus cases, overall tally cross 38K mark Puducherry: Puducherry logged 33 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally in the union territory past the 38,000 mark while no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Monday.

MDS4 KL-CONGRESS Ker Cong leaders demand removal of non-performing DCCs, more youth representation ahead of assembly polls Thiruvananthapuram: Concerned over the party's poor showing in recent civic polls, several Congress leaders in Kerala have flagged various issues including, the need to change the working style of the state leadership and sacking of non-performing district units, ahead of the assembly elections likely in April-May. MDS5 KA-LD MINISTER-UK RETURNEES K'taka Health Minister hints at police action against untraceable UK returnees Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday hinted at stringent action against those returnees from the United Kingdom who were untraceable and had switched off their mobile phones.

MDS6 KL-ASSEMBLY-FARMERS-GOVERNOR Ker guv gives assent for one-day assembly session on Dec 31 on farms laws Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday gave his assent for convening the state assembly for a one-day special session on December 31 to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws against which farmers are agitating in Delhi. MES1 AP-VACCINE-DRY RUN Krishna dist officials conduct dry run of COVID-19 vaccination programme Amaravati

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Ukrainians flock to local ski resort, with many European resorts shut to curb coronavirus spread

Ukraines biggest ski resort Bukovel in the Carpathian mountains is fully booked until the end of year as Ukrainians have sped to it instead of other foreign resorts that have been shut due to coronavirus-linked restrictions across Europe.Bu...

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures at record levels as Trump signs stimulus aid bill

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Nasdaq were at record levels on Monday as President Donald Trumps move to sign into law a long-awaited 2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on a vaccine-led economic recovery.In a sudden reversal...

Assam faced 56 instances of land encroachment by neighbouring states in 2020: state govt in assembly.

Assam faced 56 instances of land encroachment by neighbouring states in 2020 state govt in assembly....

EU Ambassadors approve provisional application of post-Brexit trade agreement

The European Union Ambassadors have approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as of January 1, 2021, Germanys permanent representative Sebastian Fischer said on Monday. Green light for BrexitDeal EU A...
