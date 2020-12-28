Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana logs 205 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,533 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 205 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest figure after several months, taking the tally to over 2.85 lakhwhile two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,533, the state government said on Monday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry adds 33 new coronavirus cases, overall tally cross 38K mark Puducherry: Puducherry logged 33 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally in the union territory past the 38,000 mark while no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Monday.

MDS4 KL-CONGRESS Ker Cong leaders demand removal of non-performing DCCs, more youth representation ahead of assembly polls Thiruvananthapuram: Concerned over the party's poor showing in recent civic polls, several Congress leaders in Kerala have flagged various issues including, the need to change the working style of the state leadership and sacking of non-performing district units, ahead of the assembly elections likely in April-May. MDS5 KA-LD MINISTER-UK RETURNEES K'taka Health Minister hints at police action against untraceable UK returnees Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday hinted at stringent action against those returnees from the United Kingdom who were untraceable and had switched off their mobile phones.

MDS6 KL-ASSEMBLY-FARMERS-GOVERNOR Ker guv gives assent for one-day assembly session on Dec 31 on farms laws Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday gave his assent for convening the state assembly for a one-day special session on December 31 to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws against which farmers are agitating in Delhi. MES1 AP-VACCINE-DRY RUN Krishna dist officials conduct dry run of COVID-19 vaccination programme Amaravati