SII launches India's first fully indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine

Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by doses, announces the launch of India's first indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine - PNEUMOSIL. It was launched in the presence of Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

PNEUMOSIL has been developed through a collaboration spanning over a decade among Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, PATH and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This significant milestone is aimed at improving pneumococcal conjugate vaccine affordability and enabling sustainable access for low-and middle-income countries, read a press statement. Driven by the philanthropic commitment of SII to protect every family with affordable vaccines, PNEUMOSIL comes with the advantage of the presence of stereotypes 6A & 19A. The composition of the WHO pre-qualified vaccineis specially tailored as per the prevalence of the Top 10 serotypes of S. pneumoniae in India and other regions of the world, which is the unique feature of this conjugate vaccine. The vaccine will provide effective and long-lasting protection for children against pneumococcal diseases.

With this, SII further cements its position as the leader in the conjugate vaccines. It has several patents related to the manufacturing of this vaccine to its credit. This makes PNEUMOSIL® relatively cost-efficient at high-volumes and more accessible over the long term for the countries that need it most. Speaking about the launch, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said, "It is a great moment of pride to witness Serum Institute take forward the 'Make in India' legacy, with the launch of India's first indigenously developed Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine. It is a significant milestone for the country's public health care which will ensure that children are protected better against Pneumococcal disease with an affordable and high-quality vaccine. I am sure, Serum Institute of India will continue their endeavour to develop many more life-saving vaccines in the future also on the lines of the clarion call of our Hon'ble Prime Minister "VOCAL FOR LOCAL" and fulfill our Hon'ble Prime Minister's dream 'ATMANIRBHARBHARAT'".

Talking about the launch of Pneumosil, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India shared, "Over the years our constant endeavor has been to provide high-quality vaccines with regular supplies which ensures excellent immunization coverage to children and families worldwide. With that thought we have developed this PCV with a unique composition based on the serotype prevalence in India. This makes our PCV an ideal choice for protecting our children from pneumococcal disease." "While the vaccine itself is of the highest quality and grade available, vaccine accessibility is of utmost importance as well, and to ensure ease of access by making it available at an affordable price. With the best PCV, we hope to bring down the mortality rate significantly while also making our country self-sufficient with a robust public health care system," he said. (ANI)