COVID: 13 more deaths, 269 new cases in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 13 more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 5,312 while 269 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,65,668. The state has 4,014 active COVID-19 cases, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali reported 52 new cases, Jalandhar 47 and Amritsar 27 among other districts. A total of 450 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,56,342.

Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator, while 77 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 38,32,411 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.