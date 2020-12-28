Left Menu
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 257 - ministry

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:53 IST
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 257 - ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 257 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Monday, bringing total deaths to 20,135.

The number of new cases stood at 15,197 in the same period, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,162,775.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb infections. Turks will also be on lockdown from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 4 as part of the measures.

