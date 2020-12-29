Russia reports 27,002 new COVID-19 cases, 562 deaths

... ...
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd NAM India on Tuesday said it has launched a geo-targeting campaign to help potential mutual fund investors connect with empanelled distributors. According to the fund house, most potential mutual fund ...
Belarus has become the first country after Russia to begin vaccination of people with Sputnik-V against Covid-19, Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF said on Tuesday. Belarus becomes the first country in the world after Russia to start vacc...
Work and reconnecting with family will be the two key reasons to travel in the future, budget airline IndiGo claimed in a survey conducted in December with 23,000 travellers. Visiting friends or relatives 46 per cent and business 29 per cen...
Indonesia is finalising deals to secure 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the new health minister said on Tuesday.Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the deal with AstraZeneca would be finalised before th...