Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID drives Dutch death rate up to highest level since WWII

Around 9,000 people more than normal died during the first wave of the COVID-19 infections between early March and early May, the CBS said, while more than 6,000 extra fatalities have been reported since the start of the second wave mid-September. The number of deaths was lower than normal in most other weeks, the statisticians said.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:06 IST
COVID drives Dutch death rate up to highest level since WWII
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of deaths in the Netherlands increased at the highest rate since World War Two this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dutch national statistics office (CBS) said on Tuesday. Up to last week, around 162,000 deaths were reported in the country of 17 million this year, 13,000 more than would have been expected in a regular year, the CBS said.

"Such an increase of the number of deceased has not been reported since World War Two," it said. Around 9,000 people more than normal died during the first wave of the COVID-19 infections between early March and early May, the CBS said, while more than 6,000 extra fatalities have been reported since the start of the second wave mid-September.

The number of deaths was lower than normal in most other weeks, the statisticians said. A total of 770,400 people in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. More than 11,000 patients are known to have died from the disease.

The actual number of infections and fatalities is likely to be significantly higher, as a shortage of testing and lab capacity meant only seriously ill patients were tested during the first months of the pandemic.

Also Read: Dutch may not be ready for COVID-19 vaccinations in December-officials

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VP elect Harris says will introduce bill for citizenship of 11 mln undocumented people

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday local time promised to bring a bill to Congress with a roadmap to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people here. Taking to Twitter, she said that her first priority after assuming offic...

Iran begins first human trial of locally made virus vaccine

The first study of the safety and effectiveness of a coronavirus vaccine in Iran began Tuesday, state TV reported, with dozens due to receive the domestically developed shot in the hardest-hit country in the Middle East. The vaccine, produc...

Transporters against E-Way bill validity period reduction from Jan 1

Transporters apex body AIMTC on Tuesday said it is against reduction of E-Way bill validity period from January 1, and said that the move will disrupt supply chain and create chaotic condition. The All India Motor Transport Congress AIMTC i...

India likely to extend ban on flights from the UK - minister

Indias Civil Aviation Minister on Tuesday said the country was likely to extend a ban on flights from Britain that it has imposed in a bid to contain a new strain of the coronavirus.I foresee a slight extension of the temporary suspension. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020