Germany's GNA Biosolutions offers new quick coronavirus test

Biotech firm GNA Biosolutions said on Tuesday it has received emergency use approval from German's health authority for its quick COVID-19 test that it says is as reliable as widely-used PCR tests but delivers results almost as quickly as an antigen one. GNA Biosolutions said its test is based on a new class of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology, which has become the global standard of reliable testing. Its so-called pulse controlled amplification(PCA) technology had proved to deliver 96.7% accurate results.

The new test has already had test runs at Munich Airport. The German health authority was checking the test results in a pilot study which should be completed in February, Chief Executive Federico Buersgens said at a news conference. Unlike the widely-used PCR tests, which have to be analysed in laboratories and usually take about a day before results are delivered, GNA Biosolutions' test comes with a portable analyzer and provides results for up to eight tests within 45 minutes, the company said.

"Our technology provides a unique, simple, and effective way to enable rapid molecular testing in decentralized laboratories," said Buersgens. He aims for an EU-wide approval of the test by March. The company said it has secured manufacturing partners and enough supplies to be able to produce more than 500,000 tests.

