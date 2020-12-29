Left Menu
AP logs 326 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths push toll to 7,100

PTI | Vja | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:29 IST
Amaravati, Dec 29 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 326 fresh cases of coronavirus, 364 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday. The latest bulletin said the total confirmed positives in the state so far rose to 8,81,599 after a total of 1.17 crore samples were tested, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.53 per cent.

The total recoveries increased to 8,71,116 and the toll to 7,100. The state now has 3,383 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Krishna district recorded the highest 67 cases, followed by Guntur (56), Chittoor (52) and Visakhapatnam (41) in 24 hours. Five districts added less than 10 new cases each while four others reported below 25 each.

Krishna and Anantapuramu districts reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each, according to the bulletin.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI.

