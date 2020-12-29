Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark to extend lockdown measures until Jan. 17 - TV2

The extension will keep schools, shopping malls and other non-essential shops closed and will be announced at a government news conference scheduled for 1800 GMT, TV2 reported. Denmark has seen a drastic spike in new infections this month and on Tuesday reported 2,621 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 21:33 IST
Denmark to extend lockdown measures until Jan. 17 - TV2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark's government will extend a hard lockdown for two weeks until Jan. 17 to limit the spread of COVID-19, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources. The extension will keep schools, shopping malls and other non-essential shops closed and will be announced at a government news conference scheduled for 1800 GMT, TV2 reported.

Denmark has seen a drastic spike in new infections this month and on Tuesday reported 2,621 new cases over the past 24 hours. The number of new hospitalisations rose by 28 on Tuesday to a record 900, close to the maximum capacity.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon: UN chief welcomes murder conviction for 1980 blue helmet killings

Deputy UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday that Mr Guterres took note of the 22 December verdict by the countrys Permanent Military Court, which convicted and sentenced 76-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi to 15 years in prison for the decades-o...

European stocks extend year-end rally on Brexit deal boost

European stocks closed at a fresh 10-month high on Tuesday, powered by a Brexit trade deal, hopes of a bigger U.S. stimulus package and a marathon COVID-19 vaccination campaign.The pan-European STOXX 600 ended up 0.8, rising for a fifth str...

Top four Netflix Original shows you must binge-watch this January

With 2021 around the corner, series monsters are expecting to start off the New Year right with some exciting fiction and non-fiction films, replete with horror, suspense, tragedy and comedy. To their delight, Netflix is all set to churn ou...

COVID-19 threatening development gains in Cape Verde: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

A poet and composer named Jotamont wrote that the islands of Cape Verde are ten little grains of the land in the middle of the Atlantica small archipelago nation, 500 kilometres off the west coast of Africa.From the coast of any island look...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020