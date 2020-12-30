Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by UK regulator

The coronavirus vaccine designed by scientists at the University of Oxford and produced by AstraZeneca was on Wednesday approved for human use by the UKs independent regulator.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:58 IST
Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by UK regulator
Representative image Image Credit:

The coronavirus vaccine designed by scientists at the University of Oxford and produced by AstraZeneca was on Wednesday approved for human use by the UK's independent regulator. The approval by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) means the vaccine is both safe and effective. The UK's National Health Service (NHS) was already lining up thousands of medics and volunteers to be ready to deliver jabs up and down the country.

The vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, was being evaluated by the MHRA after the final cut of data was submitted by the government last Monday. It comes as a senior UK scientist pinpointed the Oxford vaccine as a real gamechanger, which could see the country achieve herd immunity as a result of vaccination against the deadly virus by the summer months of 2021. ''The people that have been vaccinated will be protected within a matter of weeks and that's very important," Professor Calum Semple, a respiratory disease expert and member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), told the BBC.

Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the jab, with 40 million expected to be available by the end of March. AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot has stressed that researchers have found the ''winning formula'' using two doses of the vaccine, ahead of the final results being published. He has raised hopes that the jabs are more effective than first thought and should be effective against a new variant of the coronavirus that is now causing havoc in most parts of the UK.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel gives Pollard, its former spy in U.S., warm but low-key homecoming

A former U.S. Navy analyst who served 30 years in prison for spying on behalf of Israel emigrated there on Wednesday to a warm but low-key welcome by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Jonathan Pollards case put a rare strain on U.S.-Israel...

COVID: Ker govt relaxes curbs on temple festivities

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI Traditional stage artistes in Kerala can now heave a sigh of relief as the state government has decided to relax the curbs imposed on temple festivals in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. State Devaswom Mini...

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 gets new trailer, release possible in 2021

The avid viewers of The Seven Deadly Sins are waiting for Season 5 to get released. The original release was previously said to be out in October 2020 in Japan but it was delayed for the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.Netflix recently sug...

Russian sumo wrestler, once world's heaviest child, dies aged 21

Russian sumo wrestler Dzhambulat Khatokhov, who entered the Guinness World Records as the worlds heaviest child in 2003, has died at the age of 21, sports officials in his native region said. Betal Gubzhev, head of the body governing sumo w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020