Ukraine signs contract for supply of China's Sinovac vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:14 IST
Ukraine's health minister has signed contract to buy 1.8 million doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Ukraine's presidential office said on Wednesday.

The office said in a statement the vaccine was expected to arrive in Ukraine in "the shortest possible time".

