Rawat recovering fast, to be discharged soon: Officials

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who is under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi is recovering fast and will soon be discharged from the hospital, officials said on Wednesday

There has been substantial improvement in the chief minister's condition and all his test reports are normal, an official at the Chief Minister's Office here said. The CM is recovering fast and will soon be discharged from hospital, the official said quoting his physician N S Bisht

Rawat, who was in home isolation here after testing positive for COVID-19 on December 18, had to be shifted to the Government Doon Medical College here on Sunday evening after developing fever and a mild lung infection. He was taken to AIIMS, Delhi on Monday on the advice of doctors.