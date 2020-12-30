Russia to supply Bolivia with 2.6 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Russia to supply Bolivia with 2.6 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccineReuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:12 IST
Russian sovereign RDIF fund and Bolivia have signed a deal on the supply of 2.6 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, RDIF said in a statement on Wednesday.
It added the agreement will make it possible for more than 20% of Bolivia's population to access the vaccine. Supply of the vaccine will be facilitated by RDIF's international partners in India, China, South Korea and other countries.
