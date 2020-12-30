Left Menu
Development News Edition

164 new coronavirus cases, three deaths in Ahmedabad district

The tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 57,474 on Wednesday with 164 new cases coming to light, the highest in Gujarat, the state health department said. Recoveries rose to 3,813, with six more patients getting discharged.The bed occupancy at private hospitals designated for treatmentof coronavirus has dropped further to 16.4 per cent, with 589 out of 3,600 beds being occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said..

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:26 IST
164 new coronavirus cases, three deaths in Ahmedabad district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 57,474 on Wednesday with 164 new cases coming to light, the highest in Gujarat, the state health department said. The district also reported three fatalities, also highest in the state, during the day. It took the death toll in the district to 2,246.

With 169 patients getting discharged, the total of recovered cases rose to 52,303. Ahmedabad city reported 157 new cases and 163 recoveries.

The number of active cases in the city is 2,433. In rural Ahmedabad, total COVID-19 cases rose to 3,897 with seven new cases. Recoveries rose to 3,813, with six more patients getting discharged.

The bed occupancy at private hospitals designated for treatmentof coronavirus has dropped further to 16.4 per cent, with 589 out of 3,600 beds being occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RSS leader calls on Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan this evening. Raj Bhavan sources said it was a personal visit.The RSS leader had inaugurated the Kesari Media Studies and ...

Assam assembly passes Bill to clear industrial applications quickly

The Assam assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill which seeks to speed up the process of clearing proposals for setting up new industries and renewing applications of existing ones in the state. The House unanimously passed The Assam Ease of Do...

Faridabad: UK-returned woman tests positive for coronavirus

A woman who recently returned to Haryanas Faridabad from the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Shyokand said her sample has been sent to a genome labora...

Power demand touches all-time high of 182.89 GW

All-India power demand on Wednesday morning touched a record high of 182.89 gigawatts GW, said Power Secretary S N Sahai. Today, the all-India demand for power touched 1,82,888 MW megawatts, which is an all-time high observed at 0948 hrs on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020