PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:04 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4,936 4,811 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 8,81,948 8,71,588 7,104------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16,711 16,549 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2,16,063 2,11,720 1,040------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 2,52,400 2,46,386 1,393------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19,682 18,967 316 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2,78,540 2,63,251 3,350------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3,346 3,333 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6,24,795 6,08,434 10,523------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50,981 49,313 737 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 2,44,258 2,29,977 4,302 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 2,62,054 2,55,356 2,899 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 55,114 51,351 919 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1,20,744 1,15,830 1,880------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1,14,650 1,12,021 1,025------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 9,18,544 8,94,834 12,081------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 7,55,717 6,87,104 3,042 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9,436 9,099 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2,40,947 2,27,965 3,595 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 19,28,603 18,24,934 49,463------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28,137 26,601 354 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13,408 13,085 139------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4,199 4,088 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11,921 11,493 79------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3,29,306 3,24,775 1,871------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38,096 37,100 633------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1,66,239 1,57,043 5,331 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3,07,554 2,95,030 2,689------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5,864 5,201 126 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 8,17,077 7,96,353 12,109------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2,85,939 2,78,523 1,538 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33,258 32,712 382 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 90,616 82,967 1,504------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 5,84,966 5,62,459 8,352 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 5,50,893 5,28,829 9,683------------------------------------------------------------TOTAL 1,02,66,942 98,59,082 1,48,714------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 21,887 25,990 306------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,02,44,852 and the death toll at 1,48,439. The ministry said 98,34,141 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

