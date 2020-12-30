Chhattisgarh: 1,069 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

With 1,069 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Chhattisgarh reached 2,78,540 on Wednesday while 14 more deaths took the toll to 3,350, a health official said. The number of recoveries mounted to 2,63,251 after 122 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,348 patients completed their home isolation stay during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 11,939, he informed. Raipur district accounted for 175 new cases, taking its overall caseload to 52,529, including 717 deaths.

Durg district saw 118 new cases, Bilaspur 92, Rajnandgaon 83, and Raigarh 75, he said. ''Of the 14 COVID-19 deaths, nine took place on Wednesday and five on Tuesday,'' the official added.

With 28,831 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in the state has gone up to 34,86,018. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 2,78,540, new cases 1,069, deaths 3,350, recovered 2,63,251, active cases 11,939, tests today 28,831, tests so far 34,86,018.