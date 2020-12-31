Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan to purchase 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm

Pakistan will purchase 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm, a minister said on Thursday, the first official confirmation of a vaccine purchase by the South Asian country as it battles a second wave of infections.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 10:49 IST
Pakistan to purchase 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Pakistan will purchase 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm, a minister said on Thursday, the first official confirmation of a vaccine purchase by the South Asian country as it battles a second wave of infections. China approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm on Thursday, its first approved shot for general public use.

"The Cabinet Committee has decided to initially purchase 1.2 million doses of the vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm, which will be provided free of cost to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021," Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Twitter. Pakistan had earlier this month approved $150 million in funding to buy COVID-19 vaccines, initially to cover the most vulnerable 5% of the population.

The country did not announce which vaccine it would procure, but said a panel of experts was compiling a list of recommendations and that it could tap more than one source. "If the private sector wants to import any other internationally-approved vaccine, it can do so," Hussain said on Thursday.

The country of 220 million is in the midst of another spate of infections, with 58 deaths on Wednesday taking its death toll past 10,000. It also reported 2,475 new infections, taking the total to 479,715.

Pakistan is also running phase III clinical trials for CanSino Biologics' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCoV, led by the government-run National Institute of Health.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo's daily coronavirus infections top 1,000 for first time-Kyodo

New coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit more than 1,000 cases for the first time on Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the citys governor Yuriko Koike, raising worries about a possible explosion in COVID-19 cases....

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of the three contentious central farm laws.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of the three contentious central farm laws.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI...

Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot 0.30 meters of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Years Eve, according to ...

Three killed in Ker road mishap

At least three people were killed and three injured, one seriously, as a truck hit several vehicles on a highway in this district on Thursday, police said. The truck driver allegedly lost control and rammed into other vehicles including car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020