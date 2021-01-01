Left Menu
Co-passenger of youth tested positive for new UK strain diagnosed with COVID

We will follow the necessary protocol once the result is out, the official said.The health department came to know about the persons disease after the authorities started looking out for the co- passengers of the youth, the first person in the state who was diagnosed with the new UK strain, to find out whether they are infected with the mutant coronavirus or not.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One person who was travelling in the same flight with the youth who tested positive for the mutant coronavirus strain on his return from the United Kingdom, has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a senior health official said on Friday. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the person is infected with the Variant of Concern 202012/01 (VOC-202012/01) or not, as the outcome of the genetic analysis of his sample is awaited, the official told PTI.

The person, a resident of central Kolkata, is kept in institutional isolation in the Beliaghata Infectious Disease Hospital here and his condition is stable. ''We are waiting for the results of the genetic analysis. His sample has been sent to National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Kalyani to ensure whether he is infected with the new strain of the coronavirus or not. We will follow the necessary protocol once the result is out,'' the official said.

The health department came to know about the persons disease after the authorities started looking out for the co- passengers of the youth, the first person in the state who was diagnosed with the new UK strain, to find out whether they are infected with the mutant coronavirus or not. On Wednesday, West Bengal reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the UK.

At least 29 cases of the mutant coronavirus strain have so far been detected across the country..

