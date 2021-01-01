Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccination dry run in 7 C'garh districts on Sat

A dry run to assess preparedness to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be conducted in seven districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, an official said. Once the vaccine is available, 2.53 lakh health care personnel will be administered it in the first phase of roll out, the official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 21:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A dry run to assess preparedness to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be conducted in seven districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, an official said. The dry run will be conducted in three centres in each of the seven districts, namely Raipur, Surguja, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bastar and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM), state Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Priyanka Shukla told PTI.

District hospital, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) have been selected as centres for the exercise which will start from 10 am onwards and 25 people will be part of the dry run in each centre, Shukla, who is also nodal officer for the state's COVID-19 vaccination drive, said. ''During the mock drill, assessment of cold chain management, vaccine supply, storage and logistics along with management of entry, registration, vaccination and observation of persons who will be administered the vaccine, will be carried out,'' Shukla informed.

The time taken in administering vaccine to one person right from his/her registration in the Co-WIN application, developed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for coronavirus vaccination, will also be checked, she added. Once the vaccine is available, 2.53 lakh health care personnel will be administered it in the first phase of roll out, the official said.

