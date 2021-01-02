Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey finds 15 people carrying new UK coronavirus variant

Turkeys health minister says the country has identified 15 people who carry a highly contagious coronavirus variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom. He said the strain was not identified in passengers from elsewhere.Turkey suspended flights with the UK along with other countries in late December upon discovery of the new strains spread and quarantined at least 4,603 passengers.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 02-01-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 00:06 IST
Turkey finds 15 people carrying new UK coronavirus variant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's health minister says the country has identified 15 people who carry a highly contagious coronavirus variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom. In a statement Friday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the strain was found in travellers arriving from the UK. He said they were in quarantine, along with people they had been in contact with. He said the strain was not identified in passengers from elsewhere.

Turkey suspended flights with the UK along with other countries in late December upon discovery of the new strain's spread and quarantined at least 4,603 passengers. Turkey also began to require a negative PCR test result for all international arrivals last week. Turkey has among the worst infection rates in the world but official statistics show the 7-day average of daily infections has dropped to around 15,000 from above 30,000 since evening curfews and weekend lockdowns were instituted in early December.

The official death toll is 21,093, according to ministry statistics, but critics have accused the government of deliberately downplaying the extent of the county's outbreak..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Ashok Leyland gains nearly 4 pc after sales data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defying Trump, U.S. Senate overrides defense bill veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a bill on defense spending against his strong objections 20 days before he leav...

Bengal reports 26 more COVID deaths, 1,153 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,738 after 26 more people succumbed to the disease on Friday, a bulletin released by the state health department said. The tally mounted to 5,53,216 after 1,153 new cases were detected in the ...

Senate overrides first Trump veto to uphold defense policy bill

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate overturned President Donald Trumps veto of a 740 billion defense bill on Friday, handing the Republican president the first veto defeat of his presidency weeks before he leaves office.The Senate voted 8...

CID names 10 people in chargesheet in the murder of Manish

The West Bengal CID named at least 10 persons in its chargesheet for the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla which it submitted to the Barrackpore Court on Friday afternoon, an officer said. The chargesheet, which was submitted by the state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021