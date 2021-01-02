Left Menu
Over 300 people without face mask penalised: Noida Police

The challans were issued on the instruction of Police Commissioner Alok Singh in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the police said.On Friday, challans were issued to 303 people who were found without face mask or cover in public places and Rs 30,300 collected from them in fines, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-01-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 00:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 300 people found moving in public places without face mask were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, police said. The challans were issued on the instruction of Police Commissioner Alok Singh in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the police said.

''On Friday, challans were issued to 303 people who were found without face mask or cover in public places and Rs 30,300 collected from them in fines,'' a police spokesperson said. Gautam Buddh Nagar district has recorded nearly 25,000 positive cases of COVID-19, which has claimed 90 lives in the district so far, according to official data.

