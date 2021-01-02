Left Menu
S.Korea extends coronavirus social distancing in Seoul region

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-01-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 07:45 IST
South Korea will extend unprecedented social distancing rules in Seoul and neighbouring areas until Jan. 17, a health official said on Saturday, including a ban on gatherings larger than four people.

Kwon Deok-cheol told a briefing that the measures were necessary to reduce a prolonged surge in infections that has led to a spike in deaths.

The country reported 824 new cases as of midnight on Friday, down from 1,029 a day before.

