Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination underway in West Bengal

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination is underway at three centres in West Bengal with at least 75 health workers participating in the programme on Saturday, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination is underway at three centres in West Bengal with at least 75 health workers participating in the programme on Saturday, an official said. The exercise started at 9 am at Urban Primary Health Centres in Duttabad and Madhyagram and Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

''At least 75 people are participating in the programme at three centres. They have been asked to register their names for the vaccination mock drill. Their health condition will be observed for at least 30 minutes after completion of the exercise,'' the official said. The dry run was part of the nationwide exercise to test the preparedness of the authorities before launching of the actual vaccination programme.

The Centre had stated that the activity was set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on Saturday to test the linkages between planning and implementation and identify challenges. Earlier, the dry run for vaccination was conducted in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat on December 28 and 29.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

