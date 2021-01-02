Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination held in Kerala

At least 25 health workers each took part in the dry run, organised in four districts of Kerala on Saturday to asses the preparedness of the state's health sector for the COVID-19 vaccination once the vaccine is received. The vaccine mock drill was conducted in four districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Wayanad and Palakkad from 9 am to 11 am.

In the first phase, government and private sector health workers, medical students and Asha and Anganwadi workers would be among those who would receive the vaccine and so far, 3.13 lakh people have registered for the same, health department sources here said. Taking part in the trial run, held at the government district hospital at Peroorkkada here, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state is all prepared for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to heath workers.

''The Centre has informed us that the state will receive the adequate stock of vaccine within two-three days. The state has completed all preparations,'' she said adding that after heath workers, senior citizens were on the priority list of the government to give vaccination.

The Minister also said the viral infection had spread in a very controlled manner in the state at a time when it had transmitted among people very quickly in many other states. Shailaja also demanded priority for the southern state in terms of vaccine distribution.