Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh deaths

Four persons succumbed to the disease since Friday, taking the total death toll to 1049 with the current death rate at 0.48 per cent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.Forty new cases have been reported out of 15,429 tests conducted at a positivity rate of 0.26 per cent, it said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-01-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 14:34 IST
Assam reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh deaths

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,251 with 40 more people testing positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,049, a bulletin issued by the state government's National Health Mission said on Saturday. Four persons succumbed to the disease since Friday, taking the total death toll to 1049 with the current death rate at 0.48 per cent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

Forty new cases have been reported out of 15,429 tests conducted at a positivity rate of 0.26 per cent, it said. Eighty two more patients recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,11,989. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is currently 98 per cent.

Of the total 2,16,251 COVID-19 cases, currently 3,213 are active cases, it said. The state has so far tested 60,14,286 samples for COVID-19, including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced on Friday night that he shall discontinue the sharing of COVID updates which he has been doing daily since the first case in the state was reported on March 31 as life is back to pre-COVID times. ''For 270+ days, I've shared #COVID19 updates. With a positivity rate of below 0.5 per cent and considering life is back to pre-COVID times, including opening of schools and colleges, I shall discontinue the same, except for special updates'', he tweeted.

Sarma further said that he has shared the updates for 270+ days, without a break, including on festival days with extraordinary support from health officials. ''I am told this is something that only Assam had done with such regularity. Thank you all for your faith which motivates'', he said.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak: Official

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lakshar-e-Taiba LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was on Saturday arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said. Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, wa...

48-hour lockdown begins in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand to check spread of COVID-19

A 48-hour lockdown began in Pithoragarh town in Uttarakhand from 7 am on Saturday to contain the spread of COVID-19. All offices and business establishments in the town will remain closed for 48 hours, subdivisional magistrate Tushar Saini ...

Exports fall 0.8 pc in Dec, trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn

Contracting for the third straight month, Indias exports slipped marginally by 0.8 per cent in December 2020 even as the trade deficit widened to USD 15.71 billion due to the rise in imports. Exports in December 2020 stood at USD 26.89 bill...

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn withdraws from IPL 2021

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in the Indian Premier League IPL, on Saturday informed that he will not be featuring in the 14th edition of league. Steyn cleared the air on his retirement and sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021