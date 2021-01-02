Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reports less than 500 COVID-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months

Delhi recorded 494 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest daily rise in over seven months, and 14 new fatalities, while the positivity rate remained unchanged at 0.73 per cent on Friday, authorities said. The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 5,342 from 5,358 the previous day.The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,26448..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:27 IST
Delhi reports less than 500 COVID-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 494 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest daily rise in over seven months, and 14 new fatalities, while the positivity rate remained unchanged at 0.73 per cent on Friday, authorities said. With the Saturday numbers, the infection tally in the city rose to over 6.26 lakh and the death toll to 10,561, they said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted that the positivity rate has been below one per cent for the past 11 days. ''First time less than 500 cases in 7 months (since 17May). Positivity reduced to 0.73% from 15.26% on 7 Nov. Positivity less than 1% for last 11 days. Active cases reduced to 5,342 from 44456 on 13 Nov. Though 3rd wave is going down, be careful and observe all precautions,'' he tweeted.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, and 585 on the first day of 2021. These 494 cases came out the 67,364 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,591 RT-PCR tests and 27,773 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16. The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 5,342 from 5,358 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,26448..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MLA urges Centre to rescue Indians stranded on ships in China

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging him to help 39 Indians, including many from Maharashtra, who are stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters for the last several months. Some of...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told...

Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai's senior squad for first time

Young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was on Saturday picked in Mumbais senior team for the first time, featuring in an extended 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Thi...

SA vs SL: Raynard van Tonder ruled out of second Test

Cricket South Africa CSA on Saturday confirmed that Raynard van Tonder has been released from the Proteas Test squad due to a fractured finger on the left hand. The injury took place during the teams practice session on Friday and as a resu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021