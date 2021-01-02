Delhi Police chief announces raise in insurance cover for personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday announced a raise in the insurance cover for the personnel of the force in case of natural and accident deaths as well as suicides. Extending greetings on the occasion of New Year, he said all policemen above 40 years would undergo compulsory medical checkups so that any ailment could be timely diagnosed and treated. The commissioner said the year gone by was challenging and the police personnel were mentally, physically and officially over-stretched due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ''Being frontline warriors, as many as 7,612 police personnel got infected. Out of them, 7,424 personnel recovered and resumed their duty, yet we lost 32 of our colleagues due to corona pandemic,'' the commissioner said in a statement. Besides, Delhi Police lost 231 of its personnel due to natural deaths, 44 to accidental deaths and 14 to suicides. ''It shows that police personnel are facing serious physical and mental health issues, which needs to be taken care of,'' he said. Keeping this in view, it has been decided that all the policemen above 40 years would undergo compulsory medical checkups, so that any ailment could be timely diagnosed and treated, he said in the statement. It would enhance health levels of the force. Serious deliberation is being done for maintaining physical fitness of the police personnel. In this direction, seven wellness centres have already been opened in police colonies, which also provide Allopathic and Ayurvedic doctors for medical consultations, he stated. ''Insurance cover for natural deaths has been raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 28 lakh, while the cover for accidental deaths has been lifted to Rs 78 lakh from Rs 30 lakh. ''Though no family wishes to be compensated in financial terms, yet in unfortunate incident, a provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made to help the family in suicidal cases, he said. A total of 135 personnel have been granted Out-of-Turn promotions, while 235 have been decorated with Asadharan Karya Puraskar while 145 were awarded Commendation Rolls, the statement said. Under a special initiative, three Out-of-Turn promotions for tracing 50 or more missing children in a calendar year have also been granted, he said.