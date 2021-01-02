Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police chief announces raise in insurance cover for personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday announced a raise in the insurance cover for the personnel of the force in case of natural and accident deaths as well as suicides. Keeping this in view, it has been decided that all the policemen above 40 years would undergo compulsory medical checkups, so that any ailment could be timely diagnosed and treated, he said in the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:02 IST
Delhi Police chief announces raise in insurance cover for personnel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday announced a raise in the insurance cover for the personnel of the force in case of natural and accident deaths as well as suicides. Extending greetings on the occasion of New Year, he said all policemen above 40 years would undergo compulsory medical checkups so that any ailment could be timely diagnosed and treated. The commissioner said the year gone by was challenging and the police personnel were mentally, physically and officially over-stretched due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ''Being frontline warriors, as many as 7,612 police personnel got infected. Out of them, 7,424 personnel recovered and resumed their duty, yet we lost 32 of our colleagues due to corona pandemic,'' the commissioner said in a statement. Besides, Delhi Police lost 231 of its personnel due to natural deaths, 44 to accidental deaths and 14 to suicides. ''It shows that police personnel are facing serious physical and mental health issues, which needs to be taken care of,'' he said. Keeping this in view, it has been decided that all the policemen above 40 years would undergo compulsory medical checkups, so that any ailment could be timely diagnosed and treated, he said in the statement. It would enhance health levels of the force. Serious deliberation is being done for maintaining physical fitness of the police personnel. In this direction, seven wellness centres have already been opened in police colonies, which also provide Allopathic and Ayurvedic doctors for medical consultations, he stated. ''Insurance cover for natural deaths has been raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 28 lakh, while the cover for accidental deaths has been lifted to Rs 78 lakh from Rs 30 lakh. ''Though no family wishes to be compensated in financial terms, yet in unfortunate incident, a provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made to help the family in suicidal cases, he said. A total of 135 personnel have been granted Out-of-Turn promotions, while 235 have been decorated with Asadharan Karya Puraskar while 145 were awarded Commendation Rolls, the statement said. Under a special initiative, three Out-of-Turn promotions for tracing 50 or more missing children in a calendar year have also been granted, he said.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat:Four UK returnees detected with new coronavirus strain

Four persons who recently returned to Gujarat from the United Kingdom UK have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top state health department official said on Saturday. Results of the 15 samples that had tested positive for...

Manushi Chhillar roped in by United Nations to bat for women safety

Former Miss World and Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar have been roped in by United Nations Women The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for a global initiative OrangeTheWorld to raise awareness on gender...

MLA urges Centre to rescue Indians stranded on ships in China

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging him to help 39 Indians, including many from Maharashtra, who are stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters for the last several months. Some of...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021