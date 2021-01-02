Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE reports record COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

The new cases recorded in the last 24 hours brings the Gulf country's total recorded cases to 211,641. Saudi Arabia, which has the highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases among the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, reported 137 new cases on Jan. 1.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:42 IST
UAE reports record COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Arab Emirates has recorded its fourth straight record number of daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, reporting 1,963 cases on Saturday. The new cases recorded in the last 24 hours brings the Gulf country's total recorded cases to 211,641. The UAE also reported three new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 674.

The UAE reported 1,856 new cases on new year's day and more than 1,700 on Dec. 30 and 31. Saudi Arabia, which has the highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases among the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, reported 137 new cases on Jan. 1. It has recorded 362,878 cases in total.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Paddy procurement hit as FCI not lifting stock?

Purported delay in lifting of rice from Chhattisgarh by the Food Corporation of India FCI for the Central pool has been affecting procurement of paddy at the Minimum Support Price MSP at some centres in the Congress-ruled state, a senior of...

ISL 7: East Bengal, Odisha FC look to return to winning ways

SC East Bengal and Odisha FC, the only two winless sides in the Indian Super League ISL season 7, will hope to kickstart the year with a victory, as they take on each other on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The match promises to...

Maha: COVID-19 vaccine dry run held in three Nagpur centres

A coronavirus vaccination dry run with 25 beneficiaries was conducted in three centres in Nagpur city on Saturday, a civic official said. The exercise was conducted under the supervision of Nagpur Municipal Corporation commissioner Radhakri...

4 Premier League players violate lockdown with house party

Four Premier League players from Tottenham and West Ham broke English lockdown laws by gathering inside a house together over Christmas just after the government had tightened coronavirus restrictions in response to a new transmissible vari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021