244 new COVID cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 244 new coronavirus cases and another death, taking the tally to 1.21 lakh and the toll to 1,885 on Saturday, officials saidOut of the fresh cases, 107 were from Jammu division and 137 from Kashmir division of the Union territory. One more death was from Kashmir division, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 244 new coronavirus cases and another death, taking the tally to 1.21 lakh and the toll to 1,885 on Saturday, officials said

Out of the fresh cases, 107 were from Jammu division and 137 from Kashmir division of the Union territory. Jammu recorded the highest number of 78 cases, followed by 46 in Srinagar district, the officials said

The active cases dropped to 2,999, while 1.17 lakh patients have recovered so far. One more death was from Kashmir division, the officials said. PTI SSBHMB

