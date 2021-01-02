Left Menu
Development News Edition

'No vaccine belongs to any political party': Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid vaccination

Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed coronavirus vaccines to be rolled out in the country as "vaccine of the BJP", National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that he will happily get vaccinated against COVID-19 as vaccines do not belong to any political party, but humanity.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:17 IST
'No vaccine belongs to any political party': Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid vaccination
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed coronavirus vaccines to be rolled out in the country as "vaccine of the BJP", National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that he will happily get vaccinated against COVID-19 as vaccines do not belong to any political party, but humanity. Abdullah asserted the virus has been "too disruptive" and the vaccine only can bring about a semblance of normalcy.

Taking to Twitter, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, "I do not know about anyone else but when my turn comes I will happily roll up my sleeve and get a Covid vaccine. This damn virus has been far too disruptive and if a vaccine helps bring about a semblance of normalcy after all the chaos then sign me up." "The more people that get vaccinated the better it will be for the country and the economy. No vaccine belongs to any political party, they belong to humanity and the sooner we get vulnerable people vaccinated the better," he said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, Yadav had said that he will not get vaccinated against coronavirus for now as the "BJP government cannot be trusted". "I will not take the COVID-19 vaccine at this moment. That too given by Bharatiya Janata Party. How can I trust BJP's vaccine, not a chance. When our government will be formed, everyone will get a free vaccine. We cannot take the BJP vaccine," said Akhilesh during a press conference in Lucknow.

Yadav's response comes after Dr Shekhar Mande, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and would not have adverse effects and urged people not to hesitate to take it. "I want to assure everyone that the vaccine is very safe. It has cleared all safety trials and there are no adverse effects. People should not hesitate in taking the vaccine," Mande told ANI.

Mande also said, "If Dr Harsh Vardhan said the dry run was a success in four states, that is the most authentic voice of the government. This is a very good development and should set the country on track for vaccination as soon as approval is granted." According to the Union Health Ministry, the objective of the dry run is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation". (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat visits key forward military bases in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several frontline airbases in forwarding areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and undertook a detailed review of Indias overall military preparedness in the re...

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly'

Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...

Barcelona's Coutinho out for 3 months after knee surgery

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, Barcelona said Saturday. The 28-year-old Coutinho underwent a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021